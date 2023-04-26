2023 April 26 14:09

Exports from Murmansk Region in 2022 surged by over 60% YoY — Governor

In 2022, the geography of exports increased from 31 to 34 countries

Among the regions of the North-West Federal District, the Murmansk Region was the third in terms of exports volumes. The region’s foreign trade and export volumes increased by 55.8% and 60.7%, respectively, press center of the Murmansk Region Government cites Governor Andrey Chibis as reporting to the Murmansk Region Duma.

According to the Governor, 18 export contracts were signed last year including contracts with Kazakhstan, Belarus, China and UAE. In 2022, the geography of exports increased from 31 to 34 countries (including Brazilia and India).

Andrey Chibis reminded about the plan to build a terminal for handling Belarus’ mineral fertilizers. The terminal of 5 to 7 million tonnes in capacity is to be built on the western shore of the Kola Bay. Besides, he told about cooperation with Belarussian companies aimed at substitution of imports. NWPC JSC will supply apatite concentrate to the Republic of Belarus. Under consideration is the issue of supplying phosphate fertilizers to Armenia.

According to Andrey Chibis, the region’s economy has grown by almost 120% over 4 years, investments in fixed assets grew by 116%, investments in the region development totaled almost RUB 893 billion.

Andrey Chibis emphasized that the Murmansk Region is the leader in terms of investments among Russia’s Arctic regions. The Arctic Capital PDA numbers over 200 residents with total investments of about RUB 317 billion. In 2022, the status of Arctic Capital PDA resident was given to Commercial Port Lavna LLC with its project on construction of a new coal terminal on the western shore of the Kola Bay. The first batch of cargo is to be handled in 2023 with the terminal to become fully operational after 2024. Its total capacity is to exceed 18 million tonnes per year.

A total of RUB 998 million has been invested in the project of Nord Star LLC on retrofitting of seaport Vitino and Belomorskaya oil tank farm. The facilities are ready to be put into operation. Underway is the process of obtaining a license for handling dangerous cargo.

The Project on Comprehensive Development of Murmansk Transport Hub has been supported by RF Government with allocation of RUB 37.7 billion. The project will ensure the increase of cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route to 80 million tonnes by 2030.

Underway is the implementation of projects to develop the most promising Russian lithium ore deposits in the Murmansk Region, which are of the utmost importance for the whole country and crucial for ensuring its technological sovereignty.