2023 April 26 10:52

Jan De Nul and Hellenic Cables awarded export and inter-array cables packages for RWE’s Thor Offshore Wind Farm in Denmark

Jan De Nul Group in partnership with Hellenic Cables has been awarded by RWE the turnkey delivery of both the export cable as well as inter-array cable systems for the Thor Project. Marked as Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm, Thor will deliver renewable energy to approximately one million Danish households, according to the company's release.

The turnkey contract consists of two 275 kV HVAC export cables, each with an onshore length of 13 km and an offshore length of 30 km, as well as 200 km of 66 kV inter-array cables to connect the 72 different wind turbines. Hellenic Cables will design and manufacture all cables after which Jan De Nul will perform the transportation, laying and burial works.

With a planned capacity of more than 1,000 megawatts, Thor will be built in the Danish North Sea, approximately 22 kilometres from Thorsminde on the west coast of Jutland. Once fully operational, which is planned no later than end of 2027, Thor should be capable of producing enough green electricity to supply the equivalent of more than one million Danish households.