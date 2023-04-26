2023 April 26 10:25

Van Oord installs first monopile at Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm

Van Oord’s heavy-lift installation vessel Svanen has installed the first of 50 monopiles for the Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm. In addition to the transport and installation of the wind turbine foundations, Van Oord is responsible for the supply, transport and installation of approximately 70 kilometres of inter-array cables, according to the company's release.

The Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm is located 30 kilometres northeast of the German island of Rügen and covers a 40 square kilometre area. With a production capacity of 476 MW, Iberdrola’s Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm will deliver renewable energy to 475,000 households while reducing carbon dioxide emissions by nearly 1 million tonnes annually. It is scheduled to be fully operational by the end of 2024.



Van Oord already started transportation of the transition pieces from the port of Aviles in Spain to the Van Oord site at the port of Mukran in German beginning of March. The transition pieces are scheduled to be installed in the second quarter. Later this year, Van Oord’s cable-laying vessel Nexus and trencher Dig-It will be deployed to install and bury the inter-array cables.





