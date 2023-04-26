2023 April 26 09:54

Buoy tender of Project 3052, Aleksandr Oglobin, launched in Irkutsk

It is the sixth ship in a series ordered by Rechvodput

Buoy tender of Project 3052, Aleksandr Oglobin, has been launched in Irkutsk. It is the sixth ship in a series ordered by Rechvodput and intended for Administration of Baikal-Angara Basin of INLAND WATER WAYS, says the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).

The ships of Project 3052 are built under the Federal Project “Inland Water Ways” foreseen by the Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Core Infrastructure (CPMI) till 2024. The contract foresees the construction of 10 vessels at four shipyards.

Saint-Petersburg based MT Group is the General Contractor under the state contract for building ships designed by Gorky Central Design Bureau for River Fleet.

Five ships built under the order of Rechvodput were delivered in 2021-2022.

The vessel is designed for implementation of the following tasks: placement, removal and transportation of aids of navigation including river and lake beacons and buoys of up to type 4; on-site maintenance and repair of navigation facilities; control of the state of navigation pass at inland water ways; control of the state of navigation aids along the navigation pass; tugging of non-self-propelled crafts; transportation of cargo on working deck; harbor supply of vessels.

Vessel’s particulars – LOA – 35.6 m, BOA – 6.48 m, freeboard depth – 1.156 m, height – 8.75 m; displacement – 154.5 t; draft (river/sea) – 1.42 / 1.39 m; speed - 24 km/h; gross capacity - 162,000 register tons, capacity of 2 major engines - 220 kW each, crew - 10, endurance – 6 days; class notation - "О2,0 (ice 20)" by Russian River Register.