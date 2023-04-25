2023 April 25 18:26

Eni inaugurates Congo LNG project in the Republic of the Congo

The President of the Republic of the Congo, Denis Sassou Nguesso, and the Chief Executive Officer of Eni, Claudio Descalzi, laid the foundation stone of Congo LNG, the country's first natural gas liquefaction project and one of Eni's core supply diversification initiatives. The project is expected to reach an overall liquefied natural gas (LNG) production capacity of 3 million tons per year (approximately 4.5 billion cubic meters/year) from 2025, according to the company's release.

Congo LNG will exploit the huge gas resources of Marine XII, fulfilling the country’s power generation needs while also fuelling LNG exports, supplying new volumes of gas to international markets focusing on Europe.

The project, made though an accelerated development schedule and a zero-flaring approach, will see the installation of two floating natural gas liquefaction plants (FLNG) at the Nenè and Litchendjili fields – already in production – and at the fields yet to be developed. The first FLNG plant, currently under conversion and with a capacity of 0.6 million tonnes per year (MTPA), will begin production in 2023. The second FLNG plant – already under construction – will become operative in 2025 with a capacity of 2.4 MTPA.

Eni has been operating in Congo for over 50 years and – to date – is the only company active in the development of its gas resources, guaranteeing 70% of national electricity production through the Centrale Electrique du Congo (CEC).



