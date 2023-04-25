2023 April 25 16:42

Maersk Tankers launches voyage management service and brings first customer on-board

Maersk Tankers is expanding its services to shipowners with a new voyage management service. Building on the company’s expertise in commercial vessel operations and fuel optimisation, the service will help ship operators and owners achieve greater economic and environmental efficiency in day-to-day operations, according to the company's release.

The first customer is leading LPG shipping and trading company Petredec Global. Maersk Tankers will take over the voyage management of, initially, seven Petredec Global-owned LPG carriers. The service includes day-to-day vessel operations, fuel optimisation and claims handling, covering full post-fixture support from the time the vessel is fixed for a voyage, through its successful execution, to the closure of the voyage books.

Petredec Global is the world’s largest pure VLGC owner, with 26 VLGCs and an average age profile of only five years. They operate fuel-efficient vessels with one of the best fleet-wide annual efficiency ratings. For the company, the agreement is part of an ambitious strategy aimed at generating operational efficiencies and reducing carbon emissions.



Maersk Tankers is a service company that provides commercial management solutions for shipowners in the tanker industry, operating one of the largest tanker fleets in the world.