2023 April 25 15:57

Vitol Bunkers to supply Turkey bunker market

Vitol Bunkers, through its affiliate Petrol Ofisi, is now offering bunkering services in Turkey to its global shipping customer base, according to the company's release.

With a fleet of 16 barges, Petrol Ofisi is the largest bunker supplier in Turkey, making more than 3,000 bunker deliveries each year.

Vitol Bunkers and Petrol Ofisi are now working in close alignment to provide bunkering and marine decarbonisation solutions to the world largest container liners, dry bulkers, oil tankers, LNG carriers, car carriers & cruise liners in Turkey.

Vitol’s global bunker supply network now covers Turkey, China, Singapore, Australia, the UAE, North West Europe (ARA), the Caribbean and the US Gulf Coast.