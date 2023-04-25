2023 April 25 15:15

Concept of Russia’s technological development by 2030 to be approved by RF Government soon — Amdrey Belousov

The target indicator of the technological sovereignty is coefficient of technological dependence reduced by 2.5 times

RF Government has developed a concept of Russia’s technological development by 2030. Its approval is expected in the coming days, Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov said at the meeting of the Council on Intellectual Property.

According to him, the document describes the main mechanisms for the implementation of our country’s new technological policy - the achievement of technological sovereignty. An essential part of the concept is focused on the elimination of regulatory barriers for technological innovations and for the development of the intellectual property market. According to Andrey Belousov, 25 measures of the dedicated roadmap have been implemented and 13 federal laws have been adopted over 3 years.

As for the goal of achieving the technological sovereignty, the First Deputy Prime Minister spoke about national control over utilizing two classes of technologies: critical technologies required to produce the key types of high-tech products, and the so-called end-to-end cross-industry technologies that will determine the world's leading national economies in 10-15 years.

Among the target indicators of the technological sovereignty Andrey Belousov named the coefficient of technological dependence reduced by 2.5 times; the level of innovative activity increased by 2.3 times; patent activity increased by 3 times and the growth in the volume of innovative goods increased by 1.9 times.

Andrey Belousov also named the key ideas to be implemented in the near time: setting of cross-cutting technological priorities; focusing of support measures on our own development lines, revision of local production criteria; establishment and development of new organizational forms for implementation of technological policy; ensuring fast development of infrastructure for development activities and pilot production; removal of regulatory barriers.

According to earlier reports of IAA PortNews, RF Government has determined priority areas of projects implementation of which will facilitate the achievement of the country’s technological sovereignty and will let conduct the structural adaptation of the economy to the current realities. Shipbuilding, machine tool industry and energy were named among the priority areas.