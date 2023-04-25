2023 April 25 14:33

FESCO and Shangtex Group to develop transport and logistics links between China and Russia

The plans cover railway transportation of project cargo, chemicals, liquid bulk and refrigerated cargo

Andrey Severilov, Chairman of the Board of Directors, FESCO, and Su Feng, General Director of Shangtex Group International Logistics, signed a memorandum of cooperation, according to FESCO.

“Together we will develop railway transportation of project cargo, chemicals, liquid bulk and refrigerated cargo between Shanghai and Moscow under the One Belt, One Road initiative and work on preparation of China International Import Expo,” readds the statement.

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 135,000 containers and about 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet numbers 26 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.