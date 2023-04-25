2023 April 25 13:30

About 1 million tons of cargo were transshipped through the port of Aktau in 1Q'23

In the first quarter of 2023, the total transshipment of goods through the commercial seaport of Aktau on the Caspian Sea increased by 15% compared to the same period in 2022 and amounted to 994 thousand tons. The volume of oil transshipment increased by 43% to 743 thousand tons, according to the Press Office of NC KTZ JSC.

Transshipment of metal increased 5 times.

After an incident at CPC Marine Terminal in March 2022, the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan announced the search of alternative routes for oil exports. Tengiz – Novorossiysk pipeline accounts for over two thirds of all Kazakhstan’s export oil. “The focus will be on the development of the Transcaspian international transport route in the direction of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey ports as well as on export directions to China and Iran,” said Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Bolat Akchulakov.

The seaport of Aktau connects Kazakhstan, Iran, Azerbaijan, Russia and Turkey.