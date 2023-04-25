2023 April 25 10:54

NOVATEK’s AGM approves 2022 dividends

PAO NOVATEK announced that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders approved the total dividend payment for 2022. The total dividend distribution for 2022 will amount to RR 105.58 per ordinary share, including the interim dividends of RR 45.00 per ordinary share paid for the six months of 2022.

The shareholders of record as at 3 May 2023 will be entitled to receive dividends. The dividend is payable in cash not later than 9 June 2023.

PAO NOVATEK is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia, and in 2017, entered the global LNG market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project. Founded in 1994, the Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. Upstream activities of the Company’s subsidiaries and joint ventures are concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world’s largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia’s natural gas production and approximately 15% of the world’s gas production. NOVATEK is a public joint stock company established under the laws of the Russian Federation.