2023 April 25 12:41

Port of Gothenburg purchases shares in Eolus’s Västvind offshore project

The Gothenburg Port Authority will become a partner in Eolus’s Västvind offshore wind power project, outside Gothenburg. The farm will be able to generate renewable electricity corresponding to the current electricity consumption of all of Gothenburg.



The Port of Gothenburg is facing a green transformation that will entail a sharp increase in the port’s electricity needs already during the period up until 2030. The port’s forecasts for future electricity consumption show a multi-fold increase in the need for power.



There is already a severe deficit in electricity generation in the region, and demand for electricity is expected to double by 2035.



The Västvind wind farm is planned to have an installed capacity of 1,000 MW, with the potential to generate 4–4.5 TWh of renewable electricity per year. This corresponds to the current need for electricity and power of the entire city of Gothenburg. The farm could potentially be ready in 2029.



The partnership means that Gothenburg Port Authority will acquire 5% of the shares in the project company that owns Västvind, and Eolus will remain as the owner of 95%.



About the Västvind wind farm

The Västvind wind farm is situated in the municipalities of Kungälv and Öckerö, as well as in the Swedish economic zone. The wind farm is expected to have installed capacity of 1,000 MW and the potential to generate 4–4.5 TWh of renewable electricity every year. Eolus is now conducting a number of investigations and dialogues to facilitate co-existence with other stakeholders such as commercial fishing and maritime traffic. The plan is to submit the permit application with the accompanying environmental impact assessment, to the Land and Environment Court and the Government in 2023. Start of construction is planned for 2027, and completion for 2029.



Facts in brief: Västvind wind farm

Permit phase: Permit application to be submitted in 2023

Planned capacity: 1,000 MW

Planned electricity generation: 4–4.5 TWh per year

Ownership structure: Eolus Wind, 95%; Göteborgs Hamn AB, 5%

Planned start of construction: 2027

Planned completion: 2029