2023 April 25 10:27

Hull works completed on non-self-propelled steel-concrete composite vessel NeoBeton





Hull works have been completed on non-self-propelled steel-concrete composite vessel NeoBeton at the production facility of Baltspetsproekt LLC in Saint-Petersburg, project investor Aleksandr Sobolev told IAA PortNews.

The NeoBeton, vessel of Project 04080 designed by Baltspetsproekt LLC has the following class notation of Russian Maritime Register of Shipping: «К⍟ Berth-connected ship (G) Floating oil storage»).

According to earlier reports of IAA PortNews, the vessel was launched in December 2022.

The Project 04080 berth-connected vessels are intended for safe year-round storage of oil products. The vessel provides for storage for up to four types of fuel.

This class vessels feature a shallow draft (4.2 m with a storage capacity of about 14.400 cbm). So, they can be used in shallow Arctic waters and enclosed bays and port localities along the Northern Sea Route (NSR). The vessel is towed to the area of operation only once. The vessel is relocated only at the request of the customer.