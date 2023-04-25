2023 April 25 11:38

New CTV for Ishikari Bay New Port offshore wind farm arrives in Japan

NYK Group teamwork results in expansion of offshore wind power



A new crew transfer vessel (CTV) for the Ishikari Bay New Port offshore wind farm in Hokkaido Prefecture arrived in Japan from Singapore on April 19. The vessel is named “Rera As,” NYK said.



After completing its sea trials, the vessel was delivered in Singapore and transported to Honmoku Pier in Yokohama port by Kifune, a heavy-lift carrier operated by NYK Bulk & Projects Carriers Ltd. All arrangements were overseen by Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd. After being discharged, the vessel was towed to the Oppama factory of Keihin Dock Co. Ltd. on April 19.



At the Oppama factory, the vessel will be inspected and equipment will be replaced. The vessel flag will then be changed to Japan after the ship is approved by a flag state. Afterward, the vessel will be chartered to Siemens Gamesa and managed by Hokkaido-based Hokuyo Kaiun Co. Ltd. to transport workers to the offshore wind power generation facility currently under construction at Ishikari Bay New Port.



All four companies — Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd., NYK Bulk & Project Co. Ltd., Keihin Dock Co. Ltd., and Hokuyo Kaiun Co. Ltd. — are group companies of NYK. The NYK Group as a whole is contributing to further expansion into the offshore wind power generation business, which is expected to grow in the future.



Outline of Vessel Specifications

LOA: 27.10 m

Breadth: 9.00 m

Passenger capacity: 12 persons

Shipyard: PT Kim Seah Shipyard Indonesia, subsidiary of Penguin Shipyard International



NYK has launched its new "NYK GREEN EARTH" brand to emphasize NYK's ESG efforts to create new value initiatives for low carbon and decarbonization through green businesses such as business related to offshore wind power generation. The NYK Group will encourage new value creation as a sustainable solution provider in order to strongly promote ESG management.