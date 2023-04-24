2023 April 24 18:02

Murmansk Commercial Seaport to invest RUB 96 million in capital repair of its railways and crane track

The works are to be performed in 2023-2024

Murmansk Commercial Seaport JSC has invited bidders to perform capital repair of its railways No 3 and No 4 in cargo district No 2 as well as crane track at berths No 13 and No 14 in cargo district No 2. Initial (maximum) price of the contract is RUB 96,031,900. The works will be financed by the company, according to the unified information system for procurement.

The deadline for accepting bids is May 2 with the results to be announced on 14 July 2023.

Phase 1 of the works is to begin in 2023, Phase 2 – in 2024.

Murmansk Commercial Seaport JSC (MMTP JSC) is the largest stevedoring company in the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation. It is a part of National Transportation Company whose key partners are SUEK and EuroChem. Established in 1994, MMTP operates 17 berths with total length of about 3 km. The waters depths allow the port accommodate vessels with draft of up to 15.5 meters and length of over 265 meters. The port ensures year-round connection with the key logistic centers worldwide.