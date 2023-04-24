2023 April 24 17:47

Pilbara Ports Authority has delivered a total monthly throughput of 62.1 million tonnes (Mt) for March 2023.

The Port of Port Hedland achieved a monthly throughput of 46.5Mt, of which 45.8Mt was iron ore exports. This was a two per cent decrease to total throughput compared to March 2022, the Ports Authority said.

Imports through the Port of Port Hedland totalled 189,000 tonnes, an increase of 29 per cent compared to March 2022.

The Port of Dampier delivered a total throughput of 14.7Mt, a 21 per cent increase from March 2022.

Imports through the Port of Dampier totalled 87,000 tonnes, an increase of 23 per cent from March 2022.