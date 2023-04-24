2023 April 24 12:00

Kostroma Shipyard holds keel-laying ceremony for two barges

Kostroma Shipyard has held keel-laying of two barges for cargo transportation by sea and by inland water ways, according to the portal of the Kostroma Region state authorities. That is the shipyard’s first large order after its partners from the Netherlands left the Russian market. The shipyard used to build oil tankers for them.

Amid the pressure of sanctions, the companies of Kostroma turn to new sales markets with the support of the regional authorities. The shipyard’s customer is Shipping Company Ark the fleet of which comprises various ships including supply vessels, tugs, barges and dry cargo carriers.

When speaking at the keel-laying ceremony, Nikolay Sochin, Chairman of Ark BoD, said that cooperation with the Kostroma shipbuilders would be continued in case of successful implementation of the order.

“Barges are in demand in the today’s market. They will be involved in transportation of food products and grain in the Caspian Sea and in the Azov-Black Sea Basin Basin. We are going to build 10 more ships of that kind. Besides, this year we will sign a contract with Kostroma Shipyard for construction of a multifunctional dry cargo ship intended for sailing to the Northern Sea Route by the White Sea – Baltic Sea Canal,” said Nikolay Sochin.

The value of the contract signed with Kostroma Shipyard LLC is RUB 470 million. The barges are to be delivered this summer.