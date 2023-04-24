2023 April 24 11:45

Port of Baku handled 1.5 million tonnes in 1Q’23, up 25% YoY

Image source: port of Baku

In January-March 2023, the port of Baku increased its throughput by 25%, year-on-year, to 1.53 million tonnes, according to the port’s Telegram.

In autumn 2022, Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan said that the port’s capacity would be increased by 1.7 times, from 15 million tonnes to and 100 thousand tonnes TEU to 25 million tonnes and 500 thousand tonnes TEU per year, according to IAA PortNews’ earlier reports. The authorities also plan the construction of two new terminal for mineral fertilizers and grain.

Baku International Sea Trade Port is the largest port in the Caspian Sea. In 2021, it handled 5.6 million tonnes of cargo.