2023 April 24 09:14

Total throughput of China’s sea and river ports in 3M’2023 climbed by 6.2% YoY to 3.85 million tonnes

Throughput of seaports rose by 5.5%



In January-March 2023, sea and river ports of China increased their cargo throughput by 6.2%, year-on-year, to 3.85 billion tonnes, China’s National Bureau of Statistics said. In the reported period, throughput of Chinese seaports grew by 5.5%, year-on-year, to 2.55 billion tonnes.

In 2022, sea and river ports of China increased their cargo throughput by 0.9%, year-on-year, to 15.68 billion tonnes.