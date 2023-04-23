2023 April 23 12:38

NQBP to begin maintenance dredging at the Port of Weipa.

NQBP has managed the annual maintenance dredging program at the Port of Weipa for more than 35 years.

North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation (NQBP) Acting Chief Executive Officer Belinda Kenny said the dredge vessel TSHD Brisbane is due to begin work from early May 2023.



“Maintenance dredging works are an integral part of port operations. In the same way we maintain roads and rail lines for freight transport, we need to look after our port infrastructure to keep trade flowing. Regular maintenance dredging ensures efficient, navigable shipping depths for our port users. It’s undertaken by port authorities around the world and is critical for maintaining port infrastructure. The works are expected to start in early May and take up to seven weeks to complete,” Ms Kenny said.



Ms Kenny reminded boaties to take extra care when on the water during the dredging works.



“The Brisbane and its support vessels have restricted manoeuvring capability. We urge people on the water to pay close attention to displayed warning flags and lights.”



The maintenance dredging will be conducted in line with all approvals and permits, including a range of strict environmental conditions. Environmental monitoring and management measures will also be implemented throughout the campaign to minimise the risk of any potential impacts on the marine environment.



Dredging will also be completed at Amrun on behalf of Rio Tinto.