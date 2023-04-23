2023 April 23 14:26

ONE announces port rotation change on PHX2 Service

Ocean Network Express (ONE) has announced that Philippines Express 2 (PHX2) will change its port rotation as follows.



Port Rotation : Singapore – Manila(North) – Cebu - Singapore

Frequency : Bi-Weekly



The new rotation will start from M/V CONTSHIP ERA 081N/S departing Singapore on the 22nd April 2023.

By the change, ONE will provide a quick, reliable, and efficient transport solution to Philippines from our transhipment hub – Singapore by our



Philippines Express services.

PHX : Singapore <–> Subic Bay, Manila(N)

PHX2 : Singapore <–> Manila(N), Cebu

PHX3 : Singapore <–> Davao, General Santos