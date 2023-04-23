2023 April 23 13:22

MSC Seashore cruise ship makes its first call at the Port of Valencia

The ship has received the notation of “sustainable ship” from the classification society RINA



The Port Authority of Valencia (PAV) says it has delivered this morning the traditional socarrat – which replaces the metope – commemorating the arrival at the Port of Valencia of the cruise ship MSC Seashore, one of the most advanced ships in environmental technologies. The head of Marketing and Cruises of the PAV, Francesca Antonelli, presented the socarrat to the captain of the MSC Seashore, Giuseppe Galano. The General Manager of MSC Cruises in Spain, Fernando Pacheco, was also present at the event.



Valenciaport gives a socarrat, the Valencian terracotta tiles decorated with seafaring elements, to the captain of the ship that docks in Valencia, Sagunto or Gandia, at the gift exchange events that take place when a ship arrives in port for the first time.



MSC Seashore has some of the most advanced environmental technologies available today. As a result, the ship has received the notation of “sustainable ship” from the classification society RINA. The cruise ship reduces sulphur oxide (SOx) emissions by 98% and nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions by 90% thanks to the most advanced technologies. It has a wide range of energy-saving equipment to maximise efficiency, such as intelligent heating, ventilation and air conditioning. It also has an advanced wastewater treatment system with purification standards superior to most shore-based facilities. The ship is self-sufficient in the production of water for cruising.