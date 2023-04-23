2023 April 23 11:06

MSC to share insights on digitalization at SMW 2023

MSC recently committed to achieving 100% eBL adoption by 2030



MSC will once again share its insights at the Singapore Maritime Week (SMW), an annual gathering of the international maritime community to advance key industry issues and exchange ideas to bring the sector forward. MSC said in its news release that its participation is in line with firm belief that digitalization has the power to transform the industry to one that is more transparent, secure, efficient and sustainable in enabling seamless international trade.



Andre Simha, MSC’s Global Chief Digital and Innovation Officer, will be shedding light on various areas of digitalization in maritime at the Digital and Green Shipping Corridors panel of SMW’s MarineTech Conference on 25 April 2023. These include MSC’s perspective on the urgent need for collaboration by the entire eco-system to drive the digitalization agenda to a new level and the electronic Bill of Lading (eBL) as a game-changing digital alternative to a manual paper-based process.



"MSC, together with the eight other ocean carrier members of the Digital Container Shipping Association (DCSA) recently committed to achieving 100% eBL adoption by 2030. We were one of the earliest adopters of the paperless bill of lading and launched our solution in 2021. MSC’s eBL solution has already transformed the shipping experience for numerous customers around the world by making the process faster, simpler and more efficient than ever before."



Andre Simha said, “As the world’s largest container shipping company, MSC is a driving force behind the industry’s digital transformation. With the theme of SMW2023 being Ambition Meets Action, it is the perfect platform for us to galvanize the industry to take collective action in achieving the ambitions for digitalization. I look forward to a lively exchange of ideas and discussions with the industry’s key opinion leaders on the panel, to bring the sector to greater heights.”



The Singapore Maritime Week is organized by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore. As one of the world’s leading container shipping lines, MSC has 675 offices across 155 countries worldwide with the MSC Group employing over 150,000 people. MSC’s shipping line sails on more than 260 trade routes, calling at 520 ports.