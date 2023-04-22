  • Home
  • 2023 April 22 14:27

    First accredited low-carbon ammonia shipment for power generation dispatched from Saudi Arabia to Japan

    Aramco, FOC, SABIC AN, MOL, and JOE collaborate to deliver important milestone

    A first shipment of independently-certified low-carbon ammonia has arrived in Japan for use as fuel in power generation. It represents another milestone in the development of this lower-carbon energy solution, MOL and partners said in their joint press release.

    The shipment is the result of a successful multiparty collaboration across the low-carbon ammonia value chain. The ammonia was produced by SABIC Agri-Nutrients (“SABIC AN”) with feedstock from Aramco, and sold by Aramco Trading Company to the Fuji Oil Company (“FOC”). Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (“MOL”) was tasked with shipping the liquid to Japan, then the low-carbon ammonia was transported to the Sodegaura Refinery for use in co-fired power generation, with technical support provided by Japan Oil Engineering Co (“JOE”).

    The ammonia is categorized as low-carbon because CO2 from the associated manufacturing process was captured and utilized in downstream applications.

    Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry has announced plans to increasingly harness ammonia as a fuel for power generation and for ship propulsion, as part of the country’s 2050 decarbonization goals.
    Aramco is a global integrated energy and chemicals company. We are driven by our core belief that energy is opportunity. From producing approximately one in every eight barrels of the world’s oil supply to developing new energy technologies, our global team is dedicated to creating impact in all that we do. We focus on making our resources more dependable, more sustainable and more useful. This helps promote stability and long-term growth around the world.

    SABIC AN is a public joint stock company listed on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul), where SABIC owns 50.1% with the remaining 49.9% being held by the private sector and the public on Saudi Exchange. It is one of the leading global fertilizer producers. SABIC AN’s portfolio includes urea, ammonia, phosphate and other specialized products.

    FOC is an energy company that refines crude oil and sells petroleum products. One of our corporate philosophies is “stable supply of energy”. By importing crude oil from countries around the world, mainly from the Middle East, and producing various petroleum products and stably shipping them both domestically and internationally, we play an important role in supplying energy that supports people's lives and industries.

    Mitsui O.S.K. Lines is a global leading shipping company operating about 800 ships across the world, headquartered in Japan. MOL develops various social infrastructure businesses centering on ocean shipping, technologies and services to meet ever-changing social needs including environmental protection. MOL’s fleet includes dry cargo ships, liquefied natural gas carriers, Ro-Ro car carrier ships, oil tankers, etc. In addition to the traditional shipping businesses, MOL offers social infrastructure businesses including real estate, terminal and logistics, offshore wind power, as well as a Wellbeing & Lifestyle Business such as real estate, cruise ship and ferry.

