Cyan Renewables selects Ulstein FFIV design

The new FFIVs will feature adequate deck space and crane capacity to meet developments in foundation design

Singapore-headquartered Cyan Renewables has contracted Ulstein Design & Solutions BV as the designer of a series of new floating foundation installation vessels (FFIV) dedicated to offshore wind. With an increasing lack of heavy lift installation vessels, these new FFIVs are needed to fill the gap.



The vessels will enable Cyan to support the offshore wind industry in meeting its global ambitions.



STATE-OF-THE-ART DESIGNS

The new FFIVs will feature adequate deck space and crane capacity to meet developments in foundation design, including monopiles and jackets. In addition, they will also have low emission capability, using a hybrid power system consisting of dual-fuel engines (methanol), shore power and a battery energy storage system.



ULSTEIN BLENDED DESIGN METHOD

“Part of our R&D work included a new method to develop the business case and ship design simultaneously. With this Ulstein Blended Design method, we explored thousands of ship designs to find the most future-proof solutions”, says Ko Stroo, Product Manager/Lead Naval Architect in Ulstein Design & Solutions BV. “Working with multiple future growth scenarios for offshore wind, allows us to support Cyan in finding the optimum business case and vessel design.”



ULSTEIN DESIGN & SOLUTIONS B.V. specializes in the design and development of game-changing ships for the offshore energy market. Sometimes brilliantly simple, sometimes necessarily complex. We push for sustainable solutions. Besides newbuild designs, Ulstein Design & Solutions is actively involved in consultancy and feasibility studies for upgrading vessels.



ULSTEIN is a family-owned group, headquartered in Ulsteinvik, Norway. ULSTEIN delivers products and services within ship design, shipbuilding and equipment packages to the international market within segments such as offshore energy, expedition cruise and fishing. For over 100 years, ULSTEIN has been associated with innovation and quality in design and delivery, meeting the demanding marine challenges by embracing change and identifying opportunities. ULSTEIN’s vision is to create tomorrow’s solutions for sustainable marine operations.



CYAN RENEWABLES is Asia's first pure-play offshore wind farm vessel owner serving the fast-growing offshore wind farm industry globally. The team is led by industry veterans based in Singapore and Denmark – with capabilities of owning and leasing sophisticated vessels to support the full lifecycle of offshore wind farms.