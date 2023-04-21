2023 April 21 14:06

Zvezdochka shares valuated for introduction into authorised capital of USC

Image source: Federal Property Management Agency

The shares are to be introduced as a contribution of the Russian Federation

In pursuance of RF Government’s order dated 15.11.2022 (No 3482-Russia), the Federal Property Management Agency of the Russian Federation has completed the valuation of federally owned package of shares of Ship Repair Centre ‘Zvezdochka’, says the Agency.

The shares are to be introduced into the authorised capital of United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) as a contribution of the Russian Federation as payment for additional shares placed by the company for the increase of its authorised capital.

Severodvinsk, Arkhangelsk Region based Ship Repair Centre ‘Zvezdochka’ is Russia’s leading ship repair yard. The company is engaged in repair, modernization, conversion, scrapping and construction of ships and marine equipment of various purposes including those with nuclear-powered power units. Over the entire period of its production activities, the shipyard has performed repair, modernization and retrofit of 127 submarines (including 91 nuclear-powered ones) and 87 surface ships (including icebreakers, research and hydrographic vessels, trawlers, tankers, tugs, etc. The company has also built 250 ships and floating facilities.