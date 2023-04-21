2023 April 21 11:58

RF Government issued draft order on introduction of amendments into NSR navigation rules for foreign vessels

The document is currently under the independent anti-corruption expertise

The draft order of RF Government on introduction of amendments into the Rules of navigation and staying in the Northern Sea Route waters for of foreign vessels has been published on the federal portal for regulatory documents. The document is currently under the independent anti-corruption expertise.

According to the explanatory note, the draft document complies with the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union and other international treaties of the Russian Federation.

According to earlier reports of IAA PortNews, amendments into the Federal Law Concerning the Internal Sea Waters, the Territorial Sea and the Contiguous Zone of the Russian Federation to regulate the passage of foreign warships and other state ships across the waters of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) was approved by the Federation Council of the Russian Federation in November 2022.

According to the draft federal law, requests should be sent through diplomatic channels no later than 90 days before the expected date of passages. The draft law includes provisions allowing for a prompt suspension of passage through the internal sea waters and the territorial sea by navigation warnings.

The draft document is available in Russian on IAA PortNews website >>>>