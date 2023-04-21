2023 April 21 12:09

USCG rescues 3 boaters after vessel collision near Bay St. Louis

The Coast Guard rescued three boaters Wednesday after a vessel collision near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.



The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Mobile watchstanders received a report Wednesday of a 53-foot yacht and a tug vessel carrying two barges were involved in a collision. Sector Mobile watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Station Gulfport 45-foot Response Boat–Medium boatcrew to assist, USCG said in its news release.



The response boatcrew arrived on scene, safely embarked the three boaters from the yacht and transported them to Bay St. Louis.



One of the boaters was reported to have sustained injuries during the collision and was in critical condition and transported by emergency medical services personnel to a higher level of medical care.



The other two boaters were last reported in stable condition.



The tug vessel reported no injuries, pollution, or damage.