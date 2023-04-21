2023 April 21 11:05

Sevmash to deploy 20 units of its fleet in sea operations this navigation season

The tugs have commenced navigation in the water area of the company

Sevmash (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation, USC) says its tugs have commenced navigation in the water area of the company. A total of 20 units including tugs, sea-going vessels and floating facilities will be involved in the operations of this navigation season. The production programme of Sevmash foresees full load of its fleet, according to the company’s press release.

Sea-going vessels and tugs will be involved in dock operations, testing of nuclear-powered submarine in the water area of Sevmash and in sea ranges, ensuring of safe docking of ships at embankments. The ships are expected to spend more than 200 days in the sea which is comparable with the year of 2022.

When preparing for the navigation season, the company completed scheduled maintenance of its vessels under the supervision of Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.

This year, Sevmash will continue modernization of its production facilities.

Sevmash (Northern Machine-Building Enterprise) is Russia’s largest multi-profile shipbuilding enterprise focused on state defence orders, military and technical cooperation, construction of marine equipment for offshore projects, civil shipbuilding and manufacture of products for machine-building and oil and gas industries. Sevmash is a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation.