  • Home
  • News
  • Port of Baku and SPG Qingdao Port of China sign Sister Ports Agreement
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 April 21 09:17

    Port of Baku and SPG Qingdao Port of China sign Sister Ports Agreement

    Image source: Port of Baku
    "Baku International Sea Trade Port" JSC (Baku Port) has recently entered into a Sister Port Agreement with Qingdao Port, one of the largest ports in China. The principal aim of this agreement is to facilitate a greater volume of transit cargo flow through the "Middle Corridor" traversing Azerbaijan and to foster mutually advantageous collaboration between the two ports, says press center of the port of Baku.

    It is worth noting that Qingdao Port, a constituent of the Shandong Port Group, constructed China's inaugural fully automated container terminal, where all loading is conducted autonomously. Utilizing cutting-edge artificial intelligence and 5G technologies for loading operations, the port handled a staggering 26 million TEU containers last year. Qingdao Port, which boasts the third-largest handling capacity in China, is part of the rapidly expanding Shandong Port Group - a globally recognized organization responsible for transporting a substantial share of cargo to China, Central Asia, and Europe. In 2022, this port group achieved a world record of more than 1.6 billion tons of cargo annually, a figure that continues to grow. Furthermore, last year, this port group managed over 37 million TEU equivalent containers and ranked as the third-largest container handling port in the world.

    The signing ceremony was followed by the unveiling of a monument – the 80 years old historical Navigation Mark Light presented by the Port of Qingdao to commemorate the occasion. The lighthouse, erected on the Absheron rocks, serves as a symbolic representation of the longstanding trade and friendship between Azerbaijan and China along the Ancient Silk Road, and the continuation of this relationship in modern times.

    As per the provisions of the memorandum inked between Port of Baku and Qingdao Port, both entities have agreed to collaborate on the implementation of best techniques, digital solutions, sustainability, and technologies, and leverage contemporary solutions for organizing port operations and managing business relationships. In addition, the ports have committed to facilitating mutual visits and knowledge exchange to acquire new skills and knowledge. It is pertinent to mention that the memorandum of understanding enables transportation of cargo from Japan and South Korea via the "Middle Corridor" passing through Azerbaijan from Qingdao Port.

    The visit of a delegation led by Mr. Li Fengli, Chairman of the Board of Directors and General Director of Shandong Port Group, to Azerbaijan from April 16-18, 2023, underscores the commitment of both parties to further develop and expand business and trade opportunities. The delegation aims to discuss the development of cooperation between the Shandong Port Group and several Azerbaijani organizations, including the Port of Baku.

    SPG Qingdao Port Group Company Limited consists of five major port areas: Qingdao Dagang Port Area, Huangdao Oil Port Area, Qianwan Port Area, Dongjiakou Port Area and Weihai Port, with 116 production berths. The operating efficiency of cargoes such as containers, iron ore, and pulp remains the highest in the world. The Sister Port Agreement between the Port of Baku and Qingdao Port is a significant milestone that will not only enhance the cooperation between the two ports but also contribute to the development of trade and economic relations between Azerbaijan and China

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 April 21

10:20 Annual LNG consumption by water transport can surge 7-fold to 2 billion cbm by 2030 – RF Energy Ministry
10:06 Meyer Werft to take out an additional loan from a private banking consortium
09:17 Port of Baku and SPG Qingdao Port of China sign Sister Ports Agreement
09:02 World Maritime University and RINA sign MoU
08:52 Huisman and Siemens Gamesa launch solution for controlled blade installation

2023 April 20

18:26 MISC signs facility agreement with Standard Chartered for six VLECs
17:58 Facilities for construction of a complex intended for fish products and Northern Delivery cargoes put on sale in Vladivostok
17:31 Clean Energy Marine Hubs Initiative wins GREEN4SEA Initiative Award
17:30 Boskalis to remove oil from FSO Safer in Yemen to avert environmental and humanitarian disaster
17:12 Port of Liepaja throughput in 3M’2023 fell by 6.8% Y-o-Y
16:45 DNV publishes world's first certification guidance for energy islands and offshore wind farms in Poland
16:26 Russia’s federal services to organize control of ships involved in oil handling in Vitino port
16:24 Damen Shipyards delivers new Multi Cat 2309 to Atlantic Towage
16:05 Orsted enters strategic partnership with Acciona
15:45 Russia and China to develop trans-border intermodal transportation
15:33 Maritime Technologies Forum and Lloyd's Register's release a new report on gaps when operating with alternative fuels
15:13 APM Terminals Quetzal welcomes Guatemala’s largest ever container ship
14:47 Freeport of Ventspils cargo turnover in 1Q’2023 fell by 21% YoY
14:26 HHLA Container Terminal Tollerort adds eight new low-emission hybrid straddle carriers
13:55 Xiamen port adds four large container berths
13:28 Belarus to redirect about 7 million tonnes of its cargo to the ports of Saint-Petersburg
13:24 KOGAS plans to produce 3.37 million tons of LNG per year in Mozambique
12:21 HD Hyundai develops Korea’s first ship to supply ammonia at sea
11:59 Frequency of voyages between the Sakhalin and the Kurils to be increased this summer
11:40 BW Offshore sells the FPSO BW Athena
11:22 Russian Railways note growth of cargo transportation via border crossings to China in 1Q’2023
11:05 PSA Breakbulk launches first Project Cargo Ecosystem in the Port of Antwerp
10:53 Naming ceremony of two ZIM LNG vessels held in SHI Shipyard in Korea
10:15 Three sea/river dry cargo carriers of Omsky type underwent modernization according to MEC SPb project
09:51 Port of Long Beach container volumes down 30% in Q1 2023
09:20 Tatarstan is ready to sell 25% of Tatflot stock in 2023

2023 April 19

18:24 FESCO’s fleet of containers to grow by 18.5% to 160 thousand TEU in 2023
18:06 IMO's study on the readiness and availability of low- and zero-carbon ship technology and marine fuels is submitted to the Marine Environment Protection Committee
17:40 ONE increases sailing frequency for Africa, India and Middle East service
17:23 Port of Helsinki throughput in 3M’2023 fell by 5% YoY to 3.5 million tonnes
17:06 Georgia Ports Authority container volumes down in March 2023
16:57 Van Oord to power offshore installation vessel Boreas with five Wartsila's methanol engines
16:45 Archipelago Yachts to build market-first methanol leisure boat with Chartwell Marine
16:15 GTT receives its first order from China Merchants Heavy Industry-Jiangsu to design the tanks of four new LNG carriers
15:49 Novorossiysk NAVTEX Coast Station successfully undergoes regular examination
15:45 Jumbo-SAL-Alliance delivers massive project for Golden Pass LNG
15:28 Average global VLSFO prices fall to the lowest level in two weeks - Ship & Bunker
14:53 HMM to conduct field tests of onboard carbon capture system for containership
14:24 Inmarsat services for reporting vessels’ positions in the Pacific region are restored
14:04 World's 2nd pure battery tanker "AKARI" completes 1st bunkering operation
13:46 New river terminal for passengers put into operation in Arkhangelsk
13:35 DNV launches real-time emissions data verification solution for trusted collaboration across maritime value chain
13:23 SEZ Lotos expects port Olya to handle 20 million tonnes of cargo transported by Trans-Caspian route in 3-4 years
12:50 Port of Corpus Christi posts Q1 2023 results
12:10 Port of Weipa maintenance dredging set to begin
11:52 Inmarsat comments on an outage on its I-4 F1 satellite
11:30 China Classification Society and TMS DRY LTD sign MoU on the classification of 10 new ships
11:19 FESCO and SAKSHAM to organize direct services between Indian and Russian ports
11:01 HAROPA PORT launches a new Port Community System in Rouen
10:40 Saipem awarded two-year extension to Santorini offshore drilling contract
10:32 FESCO plans to put 5-6 ships on Deep Sea route from China by the end of 2023 – Andrey Severilov
10:00 FSRU vessel berthed at the new offshore LNG terminal in Hong Kong
09:28 RF Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov considers shipbuilding as a promising area of cooperation with India
09:27 Marco Polo Marine to collaborate with Amogy to develop zero-emission solutions for its offshore wind fleet
09:16 Havfram Wind orders a second Wind Turbine Installation Vessel