2023 April 20 17:58

Facilities for construction of a complex intended for fish products and Northern Delivery cargoes put on sale in Vladivostok

Image source: Russian Auction House

On May 23, 2023, Russian Auction House will hold an auction for the right to conclude a contract for the sale of real estate and movable property that is federally owned and assigned on the right of economic management to the Federal State Unitary Enterprise "Directorate for Construction in the Far Eastern Federal District" of RF President Administration. The terms of the agreement foresee that the new owner will be obliged to create a modern complex for transshipment and storage of fish products, as well as cargo delivered under the Northern Delivery programme.

The facilities put on sale are located on the Nazimov peninsula in Vladivostok and include a developed area, administrative and industrial buildings, three railway tracks and a berth.

The new owner is to build a refrigerated storage facility for at least 10 thousand tonnes of fish products and food as for the Northern Delivery cargoes. The total throughput of the complex is to be at least 360 thousand tonnes including at least 180 thousand tonnes of the Northern Delivery cargoes.

The initial price is RUB 1,264,293,874.

The bidding deadline is May 17.

The auction is to be held in Moscow.

“The Far East is one of the main fishing regions of our country with over 70% of Russian aquatic biological resources being extracted here… Despite certain difficulties caused by sanctions, domestic products have not ceased to be in demand in the domestic market and among importing countries - Korea, China, Japan, Thailand, etc. At the same time, Primorsky Territory is a priority location for transshipment of fish products from the entire Far East basin due to proximity to the key consumers and well developed railway logistics. The location of the facility makes it possible to create a specialized port for handling fish products… “This asset is of prime interest for specialized investors planning to expand their own business,” says Elena Tarasova, head of the department for working with corporate clients of RAH.

Photos from RAH website