2023 April 21 11:21

SITC holds naming &delivery ceremony for M/V “SITC FENGHE”

On April 20, 2023, the Naming & Delivery Ceremony of M/V “SITC FENGHE” was successfully held at Busan, Korea, by SITC International Holdings Co., Ltd. (SITC International) and Dae Sun Shipbuilding & Engineering Co., Ltd(Dae Sun).



Upon delivery, the vessel "SITC FENGHE" will soon join SITC fleet, playing a greater role in the route layout, and provide customers with better service.