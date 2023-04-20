2023 April 20 16:26

Russia’s federal services to organize control of ships involved in oil handling in Vitino port

Rosmorrechflot is to organize the works on protection of the shipping

RF Government has given instructions to the Federal Security Service, and Federal Customs Service and the Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Protection and Welfare to carry out border, customs and federal state sanitary and epidemiological control (supervision) of Russian and foreign ships involved in handling of oil and petroleum products in the seaport of Vitino (Murmansk region), as well as within the port’s water area. The document has been signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and published on the Internet portal of legal information.

The Federal Marine and River Transport Agency is instructed to organize the works on protection of the shipping from illegal acts threatening the safety of navigation. Besides, the Government of the Murmansk Region must ensure the delivery of officials of state control bodies to the areas where border, customs and federal state sanitary and epidemiological control (supervision) is carried out.

The appendix to the document specifies the boundaries of the water area of ​​Vitino seaport where oil and petroleum products will be handled. The document is valid until December 31, 2024.

Seaport of Vitino, located in the Kandalaksha Bay of the White Sea, specializes in storage and handling of stabilized gas condensate and naphta. The port also has facilities for handling of heavy fuel oil. Vitino is the only White Sea port to handle crude oil.

The document is availability in Russian on IAA PortNews website >>>>