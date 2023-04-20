2023 April 20 16:45

DNV publishes world's first certification guidance for energy islands and offshore wind farms in Poland

DNV has published an update of its comprehensive service specification for project certification, DNV-SE-0190. The new edition is the world’s first document which addresses the certification of energy islands and offshore wind farms in Poland, according to DNV's release.



Poland is planning growth in offshore wind and has recently published the Polish Maritime Safety Act which defines country specific requirements for certification. The new Appendix in DNV’s service specification is addressing those requirements and combines it with the common international practice to certify offshore wind power plants in Poland.

Energy islands, new offshore renewable energy conversion and transmission plants, are currently at the idea stage and under development. To bring confidence to all stakeholders involved in this emerging concept, DNV has described the certification process providing guidance and transparency to the market.



