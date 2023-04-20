2023 April 20 14:47

Freeport of Ventspils cargo turnover in 1Q’2023 fell by 21% YoY

Handling of agricultural products increased

In January-March 2023, cargo traffic via Latvia’s Port of Ventspils fell by 21% from the same period a year earlier reaching 3.14 million tonnes, the port statistics showed.

Oil products still make the bulk of the volume. They are followed by Kazakh cola and Ro-Ro cargo. Handling of various agricultural products, grain and timber has increased this year as well as handling various metals.

The Port of Ventspils is located near the Venta River. There are several terminals at the port for handling crude oil and oil products, liquid bulk cargo, including chemicals and fertilizers, metal and coal, timber and fish, containers and Ro-Ro cargo. Cargo volume of the port in 2021 reached 11 million tonnes.