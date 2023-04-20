2023 April 20 13:55

Xiamen port adds four large container berths

Chinese port operator Xiamen port is going to invest RMB11.8bn ($1.71bn) in the construction of four large-size container berths at Xiang’an port area, according to Seatrade.



Approved by China’s Ministry of Transport, the port will build four 200,000 tonnes-class container berths having an overall designed handling capacity of 4.26m teu per year. The new berths will be able to berth two 200,000 tonnes-class, one 150,000 tonnes-class, one 100,000 tonnes-class and one 10,000 tonnes-class containerships simultaneously.

It is one of the major projects in the nation’s integrated modern transportation system development plan to develop Xiamen to be a shipping hub in Southeast China as well as a crucial seaport for international shipping.



Xiang’an port area has already constructed five berths including three above 10,000 tonnes-class with a cargo handling capacity of 3.3m tons per year. Focusing on container and bulk cargo, Xiang’an port area is setting out to construct fifteen production berths including nine deep-water berths for large-size vessels.

Xiamen port posted a container volume of 12.44m teu in 2022, and receives calls from 173 container services to 149 ports around the world.