  • Home
  • News
  • Xiamen port adds four large container berths
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 April 20 13:55

    Xiamen port adds four large container berths

    Chinese port operator Xiamen port is going to invest RMB11.8bn ($1.71bn) in the construction of four large-size container berths at Xiang’an port area, according to Seatrade.

    Approved by China’s Ministry of Transport, the port will build four 200,000 tonnes-class container berths having an overall designed handling capacity of 4.26m teu per year. The new berths will be able to berth two 200,000 tonnes-class, one 150,000 tonnes-class, one 100,000 tonnes-class and one 10,000 tonnes-class containerships simultaneously.

    It is one of the major projects in the nation’s integrated modern transportation system development plan to develop Xiamen to be a shipping hub in Southeast China as well as a crucial seaport for international shipping.

    Xiang’an port area has already constructed five berths including three above 10,000 tonnes-class with a cargo handling capacity of 3.3m tons per year. Focusing on container and bulk cargo, Xiang’an port area is setting out to construct fifteen production berths including nine deep-water berths for large-size vessels.

    Xiamen port posted a container volume of 12.44m teu in 2022, and receives calls from 173 container services to 149 ports around the world.

Другие новости по темам: ports  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 April 20

17:31 Clean Energy Marine Hubs Initiative wins GREEN4SEA Initiative Award
17:30 Boskalis to remove oil from FSO Safer in Yemen to avert environmental and humanitarian disaster
17:12 Port of Liepaja throughput in 3M’2023 fell by 6.8% Y-o-Y
16:45 DNV publishes world's first certification guidance for energy islands and offshore wind farms in Poland
16:26 Russia’s federal services to organize control of ships involved in oil handling in Vitino port
16:24 Damen Shipyards delivers new Multi Cat 2309 to Atlantic Towage
16:05 Orsted enters strategic partnership with Acciona
15:45 Russia and China to develop trans-border intermodal transportation
15:33 Maritime Technologies Forum and Lloyd's Register's release a new report on gaps when operating with alternative fuels
15:13 APM Terminals Quetzal welcomes Guatemala’s largest ever container ship
14:47 Freeport of Ventspils cargo turnover in 1Q’2023 fell by 21% YoY
14:26 HHLA Container Terminal Tollerort adds eight new low-emission hybrid straddle carriers
13:55 Xiamen port adds four large container berths
13:28 Belarus to redirect about 7 million tonnes of its cargo to the ports of Saint-Petersburg
13:24 KOGAS plans to produce 3.37 million tons of LNG per year in Mozambique
12:21 HD Hyundai develops Korea’s first ship to supply ammonia at sea
11:59 Frequency of voyages between the Sakhalin and the Kurils to be increased this summer
11:40 BW Offshore sells the FPSO BW Athena
11:22 Russian Railways note growth of cargo transportation via border crossings to China in 1Q’2023
11:05 PSA Breakbulk launches first Project Cargo Ecosystem in the Port of Antwerp
10:53 Naming ceremony of two ZIM LNG vessels held in SHI Shipyard in Korea
10:15 Three sea/river dry cargo carriers of Omsky type underwent modernization according to MEC SPb project
09:51 Port of Long Beach container volumes down 30% in Q1 2023
09:20 Tatarstan is ready to sell 25% of Tatflot stock in 2023

2023 April 19

18:24 FESCO’s fleet of containers to grow by 18.5% to 160 thousand TEU in 2023
18:06 IMO's study on the readiness and availability of low- and zero-carbon ship technology and marine fuels is submitted to the Marine Environment Protection Committee
17:40 ONE increases sailing frequency for Africa, India and Middle East service
17:23 Port of Helsinki throughput in 3M’2023 fell by 5% YoY to 3.5 million tonnes
17:06 Georgia Ports Authority container volumes down in March 2023
16:57 Van Oord to power offshore installation vessel Boreas with five Wartsila's methanol engines
16:45 Archipelago Yachts to build market-first methanol leisure boat with Chartwell Marine
16:15 GTT receives its first order from China Merchants Heavy Industry-Jiangsu to design the tanks of four new LNG carriers
15:49 Novorossiysk NAVTEX Coast Station successfully undergoes regular examination
15:45 Jumbo-SAL-Alliance delivers massive project for Golden Pass LNG
15:28 Average global VLSFO prices fall to the lowest level in two weeks - Ship & Bunker
14:53 HMM to conduct field tests of onboard carbon capture system for containership
14:24 Inmarsat services for reporting vessels’ positions in the Pacific region are restored
14:04 World's 2nd pure battery tanker "AKARI" completes 1st bunkering operation
13:46 New river terminal for passengers put into operation in Arkhangelsk
13:35 DNV launches real-time emissions data verification solution for trusted collaboration across maritime value chain
13:23 SEZ Lotos expects port Olya to handle 20 million tonnes of cargo transported by Trans-Caspian route in 3-4 years
12:50 Port of Corpus Christi posts Q1 2023 results
12:10 Port of Weipa maintenance dredging set to begin
11:52 Inmarsat comments on an outage on its I-4 F1 satellite
11:30 China Classification Society and TMS DRY LTD sign MoU on the classification of 10 new ships
11:19 FESCO and SAKSHAM to organize direct services between Indian and Russian ports
11:01 HAROPA PORT launches a new Port Community System in Rouen
10:40 Saipem awarded two-year extension to Santorini offshore drilling contract
10:32 FESCO plans to put 5-6 ships on Deep Sea route from China by the end of 2023 – Andrey Severilov
10:00 FSRU vessel berthed at the new offshore LNG terminal in Hong Kong
09:28 RF Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov considers shipbuilding as a promising area of cooperation with India
09:27 Marco Polo Marine to collaborate with Amogy to develop zero-emission solutions for its offshore wind fleet
09:16 Havfram Wind orders a second Wind Turbine Installation Vessel

2023 April 18

18:34 Ruscon together with China’s SWIFT to develop multimodal transportation to China
18:16 Fugro selected to perform extensive offshore surveys for major field development programme in the Middle East
18:00 TransContainer and Delovye Linii will jointly develop international container transportation segment
17:46 Vega-Reederei to tackle fleet cyber-security with Inmarsat Fleet Secure
17:30 Global ports and Eurochem agree on fertilizers handling in bulk containers through Big Port of St. Petersburg
17:16 European Parliament approves the new EU ETS law
16:43 ClassNK releases “Guidelines for Additional Fire-fighting Measures for Container Carrier”