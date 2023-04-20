2023 April 20 11:59

Frequency of voyages between the Sakhalin and the Kurils to be increased this summer

There is an increasingly high demand for this direction

The number of flights and voyages to the Kuril islands – Iturup, Kunashir and Shikotan will be increased in summer 2023. Such a decision has been made amid the increasingly high demand for the transportation to the Kurils registered by the ticket services, says press center of the Sakhalin Region Government.

Sakhalin Governor Valery Limarenko has set a task for the region Ministry of Transport to work on organization of extra flights and voyages.