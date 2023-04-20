2023 April 20 10:53

Naming ceremony of two ZIM LNG vessels held in SHI Shipyard in Korea

The Naming Ceremony of ZIM MOUNT EVEREST and ZIM MOUNT BLANC was held today at SHI Shipyard in Korea. These vessels are the second and third 15,000 TEU LNG-powered vessels to join ZIM's fleet, following the delivery of ZIM Sammy Ofer in February 2023, according to the company's release.

During the ceremony, "Godmothers" Alice Tham, ZIM Singapore Country Manager, and Rachel Yang, ZIM Head of Sales, South China & Hong Kong, officially named the vessels by cutting the ropes and smashing the traditional champagne bottles, unveiling the vessels’ names together.

Equipped with the latest technology to ensure safety, efficiency, and reliability, the Neo-Panamax vessels are 366-meters long with a 51-meter beam. Their prominent features include a twin-islands design and a unique vertical bow, tailor-made hull form design optimized for operation profile. The vessels have a state-of-the-art propulsion system, with a max service speed of 22.5 knots, a dual-fuel main engine with output of 46,000kW @ 80 rpm, and an Energy Efficiency Design Index to meet the tightened emission standards in the future. Both vessels will join ZIM SAMMY OFER as the first LNG vessels in the world to call the US East Coast.



