2023 April 20 10:15

Three sea/river dry cargo carriers of Omsky type underwent modernization according to MEC SPb project

The modernization allows for a direct crossing of the Black Sea to the ports of Turkey

Three sea/river dry cargo carriers of Omsky type have undergone modernization according to the project of Marine Engineering Center SPb (MEC SPb). The area of navigation has been expanded with the distance from the coast increased from 50 to 150 nautical miles, says the company’s press center.

Apart from the expansion of the area of navigation which allows for a direct crossing of the Black Sea to the ports of Turkey, the ships’ draft in Caspian basin has been increased.

Ships of Project 17431, Omsky-135, Omsky-140 and Omsky-141 were built in Romania in 1988-1989. They are owned by shipping company Don.

Ships’ particulars: LOA — 108.4 m, BOA — 15 m, displacement — 4,375 t, deadweight — 3,070 t, depth — 5 m, draft — 3.26 m, gross capacity — 2,528, net tonnage — 984, main engines - 2х515 kW, speed — 10.4 knots. Class notation from 2023 — KM* L4 R2-RSN.

