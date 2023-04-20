2023 April 20 09:20

Tatarstan is ready to sell 25% of Tatflot stock in 2023

Image source: Tatflot

The Government of the Republic of Tatarstan is going to sell 25% + 1 share of Tatflot JSC in 2023. This decision is included into the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic on amending the Forecast Plan for the Privatization of State Property of Tatarstan for the current year published on the regional portal for legal information.

According to the document, the total number of shares subject for privatization is 3,711.

According to the open data, authorised capital of the company is RUB 14.840 million. The ultimate owner of the remaining 75% stake in Tatflot is Revol Ismagilov through Itil-Trans LLC.

Tatflot is one of the largest river shipping companies in the Russian Federation carrying freight and passenger. It owns over 85% of passenger and cargo fleet of Tatarstan. In 2021, the company’s net profit totaled RUB 1.7 billion, revenue — RUB 32.4 billion, cost of sales — RUB 9.2 billion.

Tatflot JSC holds 99.96% of Tatflot Shipping Company JSC and 100% of Tatflot Trade House LLC. Among the assets of Tatflot Shipping Company is the port of Kazan, a large transport hub on the Volga river. Its 9 berths with portal cranes of 5 to 16 tonnes in capacity can handle 34.3 thousand tonnes of cargo and up to 1,300 containers per day.