2023 April 19 17:40

ONE increases sailing frequency for Africa, India and Middle East service

Ocean Network Express (ONE) has announced that the Africa, India and Middle East (AIM) service will increase its sailing frequency from fortnightly to weekly starting from May 2023.

The increased frequency will begin from the Westbound sailing arriving at Jebel Ali on 6th May 2023 and the Eastbound sailing from Tema on 9th June 2023.

The AIM service rotation remains unchanged as follows: Jebel Ali - Mundra - Nhava Sheva - Colombo - Durban - Tema - Tincan - Apapa - Durban - Jebel Ali.



