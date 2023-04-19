2023 April 19 15:45

Jumbo-SAL-Alliance delivers massive project for Golden Pass LNG

In 2021, Jumbo-SAL-Alliance was awarded a major project involving the transport of 27 Air Cool Condensers (ACC) modules, auxiliary modules, steam ducts, and staircases by CCZ JV (Chiyoda, CB&I, Zachry JV) for the Golden Pass LNG project, according to the company's release.

A total of 215,529 freight tons, divided over nine shipments, had to be transported from Changshu, China, to Beaumont, USA, located in the Gulf of Mexico.

The heaviest ACC module weighed 260.4 mt and measured 25.91 x 14.44 x 17.32 meters.

On 16.02.2023, the vessel Svenja successfully discharged the cargo in Beaumont, USA.