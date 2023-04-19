2023 April 19 15:49

Novorossiysk NAVTEX Coast Station successfully undergoes regular examination

Following the regular inspection of the Novorossiysk NAVTEX Coast Station, FSUE “Rosmorport” has obtained the Certificate of Rosmorrechflot of 17.02.2023 No. GMDSS – 3/1-3286-2023 on conformity of the Novorossiysk NAVTEX Coast Station with the applicable requirements approved by the Order of the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation of 23.07.2015 No. 226, and on possibility of its being operated in the Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS).

The Novorossiysk NAVTEX Coast Station was established in 2005. Since then, the coast station has successfully passed examination four times.

The coast station includes a control center in Novorossiysk and a transmitter located on mountain Doob.

The range of the coast station is 270 nautical miles.

Navigational and meteorological information on navigation safety and search and rescue messages are transmitted to navigators with the use of the Novorossiysk NAVTEX Coast Station in its area of operation.