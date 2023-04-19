2023 April 19 14:53

HMM to conduct field tests of onboard carbon capture system for containership

HMM announced that it plans to conduct field tests of an onboard carbon capture system(OCCS) for containerships along with SHI(Samsung Heavy Industries) and PANASIA in the second half of this year, according to the company's release.

OCCS is an advanced technology to capture CO2 from greenhouse gas emissions generated during vessel operation, ensuring it is not emitted into the atmosphere. This solution has the potential to play a significant role in reducing CO2 emissions. HMM has performed a feasibility study with PANASIA on OCCS for its MPV(Multi-purpose vessel) since both companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) last September.

The study revealed that OCCS could be installed without changing the existing equipment of the ship and does not hinder the stability of vessel operation. The collected carbon becomes liquefied in a pressurized tank and can be used for manufacturing dry ice or smart farm on land. Based on these findings, HMM will fit OCCS in its containership for an operational test with SHI and PANASIA later this year. HMM will take charge of the operation of OCCS, while the others will provide engineering support.

In addition, HMM decided to replace the propellers of six containerships with more efficient ones specially designed for slow steaming. The replacement process will start in 2024, and HMM expects to increase energy efficiency by 8-9%.