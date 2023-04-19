2023 April 19 14:24

Inmarsat services for reporting vessels’ positions in the Pacific region are restored

The work on the restoration of other services is underway

Specialists of Inmarsat и FSUE Morsviazsputnik have restored services for reporting vessels’ positions in POR/APAC. The work on the restoration of other services of Inmarsat is underway, according to the Telegram of the Fishing and Communications Monitoring System Center.

As IAA PortNews reported earlier, the Fishing and Communications Monitoring System Center informed about the complete loss of Inmarsat services in the Pacific region on April 17. Inmarsat services were not available in the Pacific region due to an outage on Inmarsat I-4 F1 satellite. That led to the complete loss of services including voice communication and data transfer. Several fishing ships had problems with daily reports amid absence of other satellite links.

Inmarsat is a British satellite telecommunications company established in 1979. Inmarsat is the leading satellite service provider, offering mobile satellite communication services and delivering reliable, seamless global connectivity. It the first satellite operator to meet the stringent requirements of the Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS).