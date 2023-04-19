2023 April 19 13:46

New river terminal for passengers put into operation in Arkhangelsk

Image source: Arkhangelsk Administration



A new river terminal for passengers has been put into operation in Arkhangelsk. The terminal building was built without any budget allocations at the expense of Arkhangelsk River Port, says the press center of Arkhangelsk authorities.

On 18 April 2023, Arkhangelsk head Dmitry Morev examined the new building on the Northern Dvina embankment. Tug boats left for the Kego island the same day.

“Together with the authorities of Arkhangelsk River Port we have also examined the adjacent territory. The investor has already purchased stylish outdoor furniture,” commented Dmitry Morev.

The lounge can accommodate 100 people. A ticket office and an information desk will start operating with the beginning of ship calls.

As IAA PortNews reported earlier, investments of Arkhangelsk River Port totaled some RUB 200 million.

Arkhangelsk River Port OJSC (Arkhangelsk) handles cargo and passengers, provides towing/handling/warehousing services, comprehensive servicing of fleet, production and sale of aggregates, dredging and forwarding services.