2023 April 19 09:28

RF Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov considers shipbuilding as a promising area of cooperation with India

Denis Manturov met with Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Shri Piyush Goy

Russian Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov met with the heads of several Indian government agencies during his working trip to the Republic of India. The meeting participants prioritised issues of developing trade and investment ties, as well as financial and industrial cooperation, according to the official website of RF Government.

Notably, the Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Industry and Trade met with Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Shri Piyush Goyal. The sides reviewed current issues and prospects for interaction in railway and heavy machine-building, aviation, shipbuilding, metallurgy and the chemical industry.

"We are looking at shipbuilding as a promising avenue for cooperation. What we have in mind is the engineering and joint construction of cargo and passenger ships and dredging machinery," Manturov said according to TASS.

Russia is also ready to take a closer look at the Indian side’s interest in familiarizing [its shipping industry] with the competencies required for polar navigation. Moreover, there is a considerable upside in carrying out joint work on creating Arctic class research vessels and in training Indian specialists to operate in polar waters, TASS cites the official.