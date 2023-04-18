2023 April 18 18:16

Fugro selected to perform extensive offshore surveys for major field development programme in the Middle East

Fugro has been awarded a contract for site characterisation services in support of one of the largest long-term field development programmes in the United Arab Emirates, according to the company's release.



Commencing April 2023, Fugro will perform a series of offshore surveys including geophysical, geotechnical and remotely operated vehicle (ROV) inspections supported by advanced engineering and geoconsulting studies to help inform the Front End Engineering Design (FEED). The project consists of approximately 600 km pipeline route assessment with 800 crossings, 49 jacket surveys and island offshore surveys.

Near real-time insights into the ground conditions will be available using Fugro’s remote data management solutions. Delivered via Fugro’s digital platform, these insights will allow the client to reduce uncertainties related to ground conditions, make timely and well-informed design decisions and realise significant capital expenditure savings across the field development programme.



