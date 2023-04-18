2023 April 18 16:36

Trade turnover between Russia and India rose 2.6 times to over $35 billion in 2022

The means early achievement of the target on reaching the bilateral turnover of USD 30 billion by 2025

In 2022, the trade turnover between Russia and India exceeded $35 billion, the Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Maturov said at the 24th meeting of the intergovernmental commission for trade, finance, industry, energy, agriculture, transport, health, education and culture, according to the Ministry’s Telegram statement.

“According to the last year results, the trade turnover between our countries rose 2.6 times having exceeded USD 35 billion. We have succeeded in early achievement of the target set by the leaders of our countries on reaching the bilateral turnover of USD 30 billion by 2025,” said Denis Manturov.