  • 2023 April 18 16:13

    HD Korea Shipbuilding bags US$92.8 million order for 2 product carriers

    HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. said Tuesday it has won a 120.6 billion-won (US$92.8 million) order to build two product carriers for an Asian shipper, according to Yonhap.

    Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., one of HD Korea Shipbuilding's three affiliates, will build the petrochemical product-carrying ships in its shipyard in the port of Ulsan, 299 kilometers southeast of Seoul, HD Korea Shipbuilding said in a regulatory filing.

    The product carriers will be delivered to the undisclosed shipping company by July 2025.

    So far this year, HD Korea Shipbuilding has garnered $7.72 billion worth of orders to build 64 ships, or 49 percent of its yearly order target of $15.74 billion.

    HD Korea Shipbuilding, a subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai, has three units under its wing -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.

